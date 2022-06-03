ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Sandia High School and UNM pitcher Drew Gillespie is a national champion.

The former Matador and Lobo spent the last two seasons with NAIA school Southeastern. The Fire went on to have a sensational season in 2022 and made it to the NAIA championship on Friday. Gillespie got the start on the mound in the title game, and the fire went on to win 11-5.

Gillespie has been a consistent member of the Southeastern rotation all season. In 17 starts for the Fire, he finished the season with a 10-0 record and a 3.78 ERA. He also finished the year second in strikeouts on the team with 113 in 88.0 innings pitched. He was also named to the All-Sun Conference first team.