ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are set to hold an open tryout at Tingley Coliseum on Friday and Saturday. New Head Coach 'Pig' Brown says this is a great opportunity for local players to get a shot at playing professionally.

"A lot of local guys really don't get the opportunity that some of the other guys get. So, I really feel like this is one of those opportunities for some local guys that maybe a year or two removed from college ball that are still working out and are waiting for that opportunity. So, it's just like show us why you belong," said Brown.