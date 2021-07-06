Sanchez Brothers Boxing gym training next generation of NM Champions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last month, the Sanchez Brothers Boxing gym took ten boxers to the New Mexico Golden Gloves Tournament at the Belen Community Center, and seven athletes would leave as Golden Gloves Champions. It’s easy to say that this gym is training the next great boxers in New Mexico.

“We are the best, plain and simple. We kept coming and bringing the wins in when all the other gyms were failing to do so and it just felt like we were the best gym there,” said New Mexico Golden Gloves Champion Aaron Marti.

Seven fighters, ranging in ages from 12-24, are now Golden Gloves Champions and this gym is priding itself on training the next generation of fighters. “I started two years ago and just decided why not pick it up and I liked it ever since just started eating healthy, started training every day and now I have six fights. I am 5-1 and it’s really fun,” said Golden Gloves Champion Joseph Gutierrez.

It is a great atmosphere for these young boxers, as brothers Jason and Jose train alongside these fighters. Both Sanchez brothers are professionals and their skills and work ethic are rubbing off on these up-and-coming fighters. “Yeah, it’s an honor and they rubbed off a lot. I want to be on that stage at one point,” said Golden Gloves Champion Martin Armijo.

“I want to be able to have those pictures with all of those belts, holding them and I think if we keep working it will pay off,” said Gutierrez.

Hard work and success aren’t the only things that this gym is creating though, as a family atmosphere is also what it’s all about. “You know, everybody just supports you here. There isn’t rivalries or anything, we are all a team,” said Golden Gloves Champion Uriel Alonso.

“I probably spend more time here than I do at my actual apartment. I mean, this gym is home,” said Marti.