Sage Doxtater Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State offensive lineman, Sage Doxtater was also named to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List on Thursday. Doxtater is a 4-year starter for the Aggies and after having his year cut short in 2019, he will play out his redshirt senior season with NMSU.

Doxtater is a 6’7″ and 330 lb. offensive lineman and NMSU Head Coach Doug Martin has high hopes for him and the entire o-line coming into this season. “For the first time for us, the offensive line looks like a real strength, in terms of talent and depth both. We have Max Wilhite back, who is a redshirt freshman last year that started for us, and Jalen Guerrero has played a lot for us. Sage Doxtater is a 4-year starter at left tackle that’s going to be an NFL prospect,” said Doug Martin.