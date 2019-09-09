Saga Tuitele gives an update on Bob Davie

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- University of New Mexico football spoke for the first time after practice on Sunday, for the first time since Head Coach Bob Davies health scare last week.

Saga Tuitele is taking over the head coaching duties while coach Davie recovers, Tuitele gave the media an update on Davie’s condition. “Coach is recovering, and you know he shows up when he can, and gives us some words of advice. You know he is just in recovery right now. Really since everyone found out that coach was going to be OK it’s back to normal and good energy. Really good energy today, especially with the defense. Everyone is focused, everyone is excited, everybody is ready to go”, said Saga Tuitele.

The Lobos main focus is now Notre Dame as they take on the Fighting Irish on Saturday the 14th in South Bend, but some tough news was learned on Sunday afternoon by KRQE Sports.

Senior defensive lineman Aaron Blackwell will not be finishing out the rest of this season. An injury in the 2nd qtr. of the Lobos home opener on Saturday, turned out to be serious and cut his senior season short.

“I blew my knee out, with the ACL injury I will be done for the season. It was a no-contact and took a bad step out of nowhere and it sucks. I didn’t see that coming at all, it was supposed to be a big year for me and it just breaks my heart, I cant play with my teammates and help them win some games this year, but I’m going to try to be on the sideline, but yeah its heartbreaking”, said Aaron Blackwell.

Blackwell may be able to gain his senior season back, as he has sent out paperwork to the NCAA, but he will not know if it goes through for a couple of weeks.