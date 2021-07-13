Ryden and Sandoval lead NM United to second straight win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United put together a pair of goals Monday night to defeat Charleston Battery in the first head-to-head matchup between the two clubs. The win gave 6-2-5 New Mexico sole possession of third place in the USL Championship Western Conference Mountain Division.

New Mexico United got on the board in the 15th minute when a cross from Juan Pablo Guzman toward the far post found the head of Kalen Ryden, who with one nod put the ball in the net. Charleston would tie the match by the 38th minute to make it even at one goal each heading into the break. By the 52nd minute, New Mexico United was back on the board with an Albuquerque connection.

Cibola high graduate Sergio Rivas found Eldorado graduate Devon Sandoval with a pass that Sandoval fired into the net. That proved to be the go-ahead goal for the match. After two matches at home New Mexico will return to the road on July 21 at the home of San Antonio FC.