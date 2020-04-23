Ryan Cook remembers exciting NFL Draft day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coming out of the University of New Mexico back in 2006 offensive lineman Ryan Cook didn’t know what NFL Draft Day would bring. He just felt good about his chances of getting selected.

“I didn’t realize I was going to get drafted as high as I did,” said Cook. “Being the 51st overall pick was an exciting moment in time. I thought I was going to get drafted fourth, maybe early fifth round, but the odds where in my favor that day and somebody took a chance.” The Minnesota Vikings took that chance, taking Cook in the second round. He played with the Vikings until 2010, helping to pave the way for running back Adrian Peterson to do something special and create a lifelong memory.

“Being a part of Adrian Peterson setting the single-season rushing game record that still stands today,” said Cook. “That was pretty cool.” What else is pretty cool for the former Lobo is that he got a chance to see his brother Erik, another former Lobo, get drafted and play in the league.

“It’s pretty exciting to have a family member, not only play in the NFL but also get drafted,” said Cook. “I feel like it’s a unique opportunity and it’s a pretty rare occurrence for that to happen. I know there’s only a handful of individuals that had their siblings play and get drafted.” Cook said he would tell players to just have fun. Cook played for the Miami Dolphins in 2011. He went on to wrap up his career with the Dallas Cowboys, playing two seasons from 2012 to 2013. Does he miss the game? You bet. “I don’t miss being beat up all the time,” said Cook. I do miss hanging out in the locker room, the camaraderie with all the different players.”