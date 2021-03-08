Running back Aaron Dumas hopes to make an impact for the Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM football is really excited about the addition of freshman running back Aaron Dumas. Dumas comes in with an impressive high school resume, as he broke the El Paso city record with 36 touchdowns in his senior season, and he also ran for 3,2000 yards in a single season.

Dumas decided to graduate from high school early in Texas so that he could join the Lobos in the spring. “It was a great decision for me to come here early. You know it was a kind of a thing I thought about for my future, you know trying to graduate early and make it to the pros has always been my dream. You know, coming here in the spring and doing spring ball, hitting people, feeling the speed of the game, how much bigger the guys are, it’s going to get me to where I need to be”, said Dumas.

Dumas has high hopes for his career at UNM, and gained a lot of inspiration from another El Paso, TX, running back named Aaron Jones. Jones played football at UTEP and is now playing in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers.

“I first met him in 8th grade when I first moved to El Paso, he was a great inspiration for me from there on out. Watching his UTEP highlights and not coming from a big school, you know New Mexico is not such a big school either, but you got to put your name on the map and that is what I am hoping. Come out here, win a conference championship or two, or maybe three. You know, I want to put this school on the map and really make my team the best that we can be,” said Dumas.