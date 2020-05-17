RRHS Baseball team holds parade for seniors

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend would have wrapped up the High School state baseball tournament in New Mexico. Athletes from all across the country missed out on their Spring seasons due to the pandemic, but Rio Rancho Baseball held a special event for their five graduating seniors on Saturday.

A huge senior send-off parade was held at the Rio Rancho Baseball field, and a lot of supporters came to pay their respects with signs, cheers, and honking their car horns. “Most of these kids played for us for five years, not even four, they came up as 8th graders. They have been in the program forever and like I say, they are great kids off of the field. I love these kids to death and we have a saying in our program that we are family and they are going to be missed, but I know they are going to go on and do great things,” said Rio Rancho Baseball Coach Ron Murphy.

