Round one of Pacific Coast Amateur wraps up at UNM Championship Golf Course

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Round one of the Pacific Coast Amateur Championships wrapped up on Tuesday at the UNM Championship Golf Course.

The 2019 New Mexico-West Texas Amateur Champion, Greg Condon, finished shooting -1 on Tuesday, and currently sits tied for 14th in the standings. Condon had a solid round, and that’s a big deal as he is also the oldest player in this year’s tournament.

“I didn’t know I was the oldest player until you went and told me that, but I don’t know, I guess I don’t think about that too much. Just go golf my ball and see how it turns out,” said Greg Condon.

To see the full leader board from round one, follow this link: https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/5474316507271925298