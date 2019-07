ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Tuesday on the Sports Desk, Lobo football is ready to start fall camp. Head Coach Bob Davie is entering his eighth season and said the offseason was one of the most positive he has experienced since he took the job as Lobos' head coach.

He said there was a reason for optimism, but there is also a lot of the unknown. "We have to scrimmage this camp," said Davie. "We have to treat every day somewhat as if it's a game, to see how guys react, how they handle the negatives, how they handle when they thought they were going to be first on the depth chart and they were not."