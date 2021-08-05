Roswell High football returns a young team

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s back to business as usual for the 2018 and 2019 State 5A champions at Roswell High School, but it will be unusual this year. The Coyotes usually have a very deep upperclassmen roster and this year that will not be the case.

“We got 13 seniors, 4 returning on defense and 3 returning on offense,” said Coyotes head coach Jeff Lynn. “This team is going to be the youngest team we have had in a long time. We are looking at maybe starting 3 sophomores and a couple more that will contribute. So, we haven’t had a sophomore start in 6 or 7 years. So, a little different but, this group’s got a good attitude and they are working hard.”

Roswell will start the season hosting the Farmington Scorpions on Aug. 20.

