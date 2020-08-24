Ross Sinclair wins 2020 Albuquerque Men’s City Golf Championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 Albuquerque City Golf Championship wrapped up on Sunday afternoon at Los Altos Golf Course. The 120 golfers that started narrowed down on Sunday, and Saturday’s leader of the Championship Flight, Ross Sinclair would hang on to his lead for the win

Sinclair is a junior on the UNM Men’s Golf Team and he finished shooting -12 for the tournament. To see a full look at the standings go to the USGA Tournament website.

Related Coverage: