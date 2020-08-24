Ross Sinclair wins 2020 Albuquerque Men’s City Golf Championship

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 Albuquerque City Golf Championship wrapped up on Sunday afternoon at Los Altos Golf Course. The 120 golfers that started narrowed down on Sunday, and Saturday’s leader of the Championship Flight, Ross Sinclair would hang on to his lead for the win

Sinclair is a junior on the UNM Men’s Golf Team and he finished shooting -12 for the tournament. To see a full look at the standings go to the USGA Tournament website.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss