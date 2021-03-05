Ronnie Daniels is all in with MMA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former La Cueva star and Texas Tech running back Ronnie Daniels are now taking his athletic talents to MMA. Daniels lost his chance at making it to the highest level of football, with his off-the-field issues, but now feeling strong both mentally and physically he is ready to give a career in MMA a shot.

“No one is going to start taking you serious, until you start taking you serious. You just got to step up to the moment and step up to the plate and just be all in. You know, you can make a career out of this and that’s what I want to do. I don’t want to just do this for fun,” said Ronnie Daniels.

Daniels won his first amateur fight last weekend, and hopes to have another fight in the near future. He is still debating on fighting in either the light heavyweight or middleweight division, but one thing is for sure and that is that getting to train at Jackson and Wink MMA Academy has been huge for Daniels, as he gets to pick the brains and roll around with some of the sports greatest champions.

“I feel like imitation is the best form of flattery, and so if I could just have a little piece of each of their game, and then add it to mine, it would be great,” said Daniels.