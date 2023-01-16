ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rodrigo Armenta-Torres is an 8th grader that currently wrestles for the Moriarty High School team. Unfortunately, a freak accident occurred in his last match, where he ended up dislocating his hip and breaking his femur.

Story continues below:

Rodrigo underwent surgery on Sunday and is currently in recovery. Both his family at home, and on the mats, are now asking for help. They are looking to raise $10,000 for hospital bills, and as of now, $5,000 has already been raised. You can find out more on how to donate here: