ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rodrigo Armenta-Torres is an 8th grader that currently wrestles for the Moriarty High School team. Unfortunately, a freak accident occurred in his last match, where he ended up dislocating his hip and breaking his femur.

Rodrigo underwent surgery on Sunday and is currently in recovery. Both his family at home, and on the mats, are now asking for help. They are looking to raise $10,000 for hospital bills, and as of now, $5,000 has already been raised. You can find out more on how to donate here: