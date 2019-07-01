Rodney Tafoya racks up his 444th career win as a pitcher

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Rodney Tafoya is a New Mexican baseball player that has played professionally in his career, and now at 55-years-old he is still playing the game he loves.

“It’s been a long journey since 1980. So, you are looking at longevity to do this, to do this you have to play a long long time”, said Rodney Tafoya.

Rodney currently plays for the Men’s Adult Baseball League (MABL) Dodgers, and on Sunday he had a chance at reaching a career milestone as a pitcher. A win on Sunday would give Tafoya his 350th MABL win and his 444th career win.

“Yeah my goal is to win 500 games and if I can win today I can look at 50 more and go from there”, said Tafoya.

Rodney did end up getting his win on Sunday at Eldorado High School, though just over 5 innings and allowed just 3 earned runs, no walks, and had 3 strikeouts.