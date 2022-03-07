ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rod Williams said he was done for now. The nine-year head coach of the Cibola Cougars football team told KRQE Sports Monday that he wants to spend more quality time with his family.

In his 9 seasons with Cibola, Williams took his team to the postseason 7 times. The Cougars advanced past the first round three of those trips. Williams and the Cougars were 6-6 this past season. Williams said he learned a lot from his job that he will carry for a lifetime. Williams compiled a 43-47 record at Cibola.