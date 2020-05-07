Rod Brown is the newest Lobo men’s basketball player

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rod Brown’s collegiate journey started at Wichita State and will now resume in New Mexico. The six-foot-seven forward committed to the Lobos Tuesday. The redshirt sophomore said New Mexico was the right fit.

“It fits my playing style,” said Brown. That’s what pretty much really did it for me.” Brown averaged 13 points and seven rebounds at Pearl Community College in Poplarville, Mississippi last season. He likes to playing lockdown defense and he likes to dunk the basketball.

“I can score a little bit at mid-range,” said Brown. “That’s probably my bread and butter, shooting the mid-range jump shot, get into my spot, pretty much get my teammates involved, very good in transition, pretty much a ball hawk as far as guarding the best players. I really take control when I’m guarding defense. I want to guard one through five. Switching, I’m really good at that on fast breaks, very athletic, do some spectacular dunks too on the fast break.”