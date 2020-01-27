Rocky Long to return to UNM football as defensive coordinator

SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 20: Head coach Rocky Long of the San Diego State Aztecs near the bench area in the second half against the San Jose State Spartans at SDCCU Stadium on October 20, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Head Coach Danny Gonzales announced that Coach Rocky Long will be returning to the UNM football program as defensive coordinator. The announcement was made via Twitter on Monday morning.

Long started his career as a graduate assistant coach at UNM in 1972 and served as head coach from 1998 to 2008. While at UNM he accumulated 65 wins and led the Lobos to five bowl game appearances in his last seven seasons.

Rocky Long became San Diego State’s defensive coordinator in December 2008 and was named the 18th head coach in Aztec football history in January of 2011. He stepped down from his position at San Diego State in early January 2020.

Long graduated from UNM in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and was awarded an NCAA postgraduate scholarship. He received the WAC Scholar-Athlete Award in 1970.

UNM previously announced the football team’s coaching staff as the following: Derek Warehime as offensive coordinator, Jamie Christian as special teams, Brandon Blackmon as cornerbacks, David Howes as linebackers, Jason Lenzmeier as offense, Troy Reffet as safeties, Jordan Somerville as offense, Saga Tuitele as offense, and James Carson as athletic performance.

Look who's back on the sideline together!!! Welcome back Coach Long DC /Linebackers Best DC in CFB!!! Let's Do This! The goal is Conference Championship #5 Lets Gooooooo! #GoLobos #WIN5 pic.twitter.com/dS27ri8D7j — Coach Gonzales (@CoachGonzUNM) January 27, 2020

