Rockies release Isotopes skipper Glenallen Hill

The Colorado Rockies will not renew the contract of Isotopes skipper Glenallen Hill. Hill has been manager of the Isotopes the last five seasons. He is one of two other minor league managers that the Rockies decided not to bring back. With the Isotopes Hill was well liked by the players. Some have moved on and still seek his advice. Isotopes general manager John Traub said he was saddened by the decision to not bring Hill back. Traub went on to say that it’s just part of the business. The Isotopes won 60 games and lost 80 under Hill last season. A search is already underway for Hill’s replacement.