Rockies release Isotopes skipper Glenallen Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - They needed the win and three points to help their shrinking playoff hopes. New Mexico United had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Tacoma Defiance on Wednesday night. Tacoma would score first in the 7th minute when Azriel Gonzalez found the back of the net.

As the match approached the 8th minute, NM United's Chris Wehan squared the match up after converting a pass from Kevaughn Frater. The match stayed locked at one.