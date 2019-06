Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort was in town to visit with the Albuquerque Isotopes. He spoke about the connection Albuquerque has to the Rocky Mountain region, and possibly bringing more major league games to the Duke City.

“You know, in a perfect world what we would love to do is play another team,” said Monfort. “A major league team where we are not playing against ourselves, but what sort of just matters is how everything schedules out. But I am sure we will have another game here soon.”