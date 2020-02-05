Robert Duran Jr. is ready for his first fight in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When he visited Albuquerque a couple of months ago, Robert Duran Jr. made it clear that he wanted to make the Duke City his new boxing home. The son of legendary boxer Roberto Duran will have his first fight in New Mexico on Saturday.

“I want to establish, you know, Duran Jr. here in Albuquerque,” said Duran. “I want to make it big. I want to show to the past fighters, especially Johnny Tapia who was the man here, you know, legend. I just show love and respect to that person, his family and I want to keep it going here.” Duran will face David Vargas on the Pat Holmes promoted Cold War 5 card.

Duran’s record is listed at 5-1 on boxing rec. His father was known as “hands of stone” when he fought. Duran Jr. said he had some of his father’s style.

“I punch hard like him,” said Duran Jr. “I throw combinations. A lot of similarities I picked up from him. You know, I mix, incorporate it with my own stuff.” Fans can get a peak of Duran Jr. before the fight at the weigh-ins to be held at Lava Rock Brewery on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The fight will be at the Marriott Pyramid North at 6:30 p.m.