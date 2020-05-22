Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

Rio Rancho’s Brewer is New Mexico baseball Player of the Year

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Noah Brewer is the Gatorade New Mexico baseball Player of the Year. The Rio Rancho infielder batted .465 for his career and is number one in the state at third base.

The six-foot-three, 210-pound Brewer believes winning the award took away some of the sting of having a season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Yeah it does a little bit because it gives me some sort of closure on the season,” said Brewer. “Didn’t get to play in the state championship like we would have hoped, but it shows that me putting in the work for this did amount for something instead of just losing everything.” Brewer will play college baseball at Incarnate Word next season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss