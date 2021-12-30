Rio Rancho wins Jalene Berger Holiday Hoops Classic Title

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Rams boys basketball team won this year’s Jalene Berger Holiday Hoops Classic Title, after taking out Santa Fe on Thursday night, 48-42. Rio Rancho lost to the Demons just over two weeks ago in Santa Fe but the Rams proved to be too much on Thursday night.

Andrew Sanchez led the Rams with 16 points and Rio Rancho held Santa Fe scoreless in the final three minutes of the game. Rio Rancho is now 6-4 on the season and will play in the 2022 Metro Tournament next, which starts up on Tuesday.