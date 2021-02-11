Rio Rancho, Silver High School win titles in Powerlifting Championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico high schools held their first-ever powerlifting state championship this week. Rio Rancho High School took home the boy’s state team title this year. “It was great because of course, we don’t have the same competition, because sports aren’t starting right now. So, it’s really cool to do something together as a team to come together and win,” said Rio Rancho State Champion, Joshua Howes.

“It feels great, it’s just that it’s new, which is really cool and then the first year coming out with a W feels great, and I hope that it keeps going because I would love to see Rio Rancho win another one,” said Howes. Joshua hopes to play football in college and he recently received an offer from Western New Mexico University, but Joshua also says that he may walk-on at UNM.

