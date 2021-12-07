Rio Rancho senior named high school football player of the year

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Football Player of the Year award was announced on Tuesday. This year the honor went to Rio Rancho senior running back Zach Vigil.

Vigil was a major part of the Rams’ offense in 2021, rushing for 1553 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also was on the receiving end of three touchdowns and even threw for one. The running back was a key part of the Rams run in the playoffs including a five-touchdown performance in the quarterfinals against Cibola.

The running back is committed to play for UNM next year and will be joining fellow Ram and Gatorade player of the year Isaiah Chavez. Vigil is also the Football Friday Night class 6-A player of the year.