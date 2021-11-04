Rio Rancho running back Zach Vigil commits to Lobos

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest local football star to commit to Danny Gonzales and the University of New Mexico football team is Rio Rancho running back Zach Vigil. Hours before Vigil committed, six foot five and 320 pound Rio Rancho lineman Cayden Romero committed to New Mexico, making it two Rams going to the Lobos in one week.

“I think it was just Lobos all the way, basically,” said Vigil. “As soon as I saw that offer it was just a dream come true, since my childhood. I wouldn’t have committed to New Mexico if I didn’t trust the process that coach Gonzales was doing here. So, I completely trust the process.” Vigil played in eight games during the regular season, rushing for over 13 hundred yards and averaging over nine yards per carry. Vigil also has 21 rushing touchdowns and three receiving.

His next order of business is to try and win a state championship. Rio Rancho only lost one game this season and is in the Class 6A tournament as the number two seed.