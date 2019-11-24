Rio Rancho gets an upset 48-30 victory over top-seed Volcano Vista in the 6A Semifinals

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho is headed to the Class 6A State Championship game after they upset top-seed Volcano Vista. A 4-seed headed into this year’s NMAA State Football Tournament, the Rams have been playing their best football and that showed against the undefeated Volcano Vista Hawks.

Rio Rancho will host third-seed Cleveland on Saturday, November 30 at 1 p.m.

Across the state:

Class 5A – Los Lunas took out Goddard 35-14. Los Lunas will host Roswell on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Class 4A – Bloomfield took out Grants and Portales took out Lovington. So, top-seed Bloomfield will host second-seed Portales on Saturday.

Class 3A – Socorro won their game against Tularosa and Hope Christian took out Robertson. So, Socorro will host Hope Christian on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Class 2A – Top-seed Eunice took home the State Title on Saturday. They defeated third-seed Texico 56-27. This marks Eunice’s third straight state title.