RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A game that was supposed to be completed nearly two weeks ago took a mere 15 minutes to finish. The APS Metro Championship Baseball Game was delayed multiple times due to weather, but the game resumed on Thursday with Rio Rancho leading La Cueva 12-5 in the 5th inning. The Rams went on to finish the game quickly and in mercy-rule fashion.

The game resumed with the bases loaded, one out, and La Cueva at the plate. Rams’ “starting” pitcher Dylan Archuleta proceeded to strike out two Bear batsmen and got out of the jam.

In the bottom half of the inning, the first two Rio batters reached base via walk, and then Kai Fitak bunted to load the bases. Up next was freshman Dean Ellison, who cleared the bases with a double down the third base line, and the game was decided 15-5.

The win marks the second consecutive year that Rio Rancho has claimed the Metro Championship.