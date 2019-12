ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - The 2019 New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame announced their 2019 Class last week, and one of the inductees to be named is boxing legend, Danny Romero. Romero is from New Mexico and has a love for Albuquerque, and that love makes this honor a big one for Danny.

"I know my father is looking down and that's something that we had been talking about for years. You know, to get the recognition from our state and our people, it means so much to the Romero family and we just want to thank everybody," said Romero.