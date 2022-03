RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Sal Puentes and Kristin Griego Rio Rancho baseball and softball tournaments are taking place this week. The field of teams includes schools from across the state in both 4A and 5A classifications.

Sal Puentes was former Rio Rancho athlete who excelled on the diamond. His toughness and determination has been a staple of Rams baseball for many years and his number three has been retired by the team. Puentes died in an automobile accident in 2007 near Silver City.