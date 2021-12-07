Rio Grande Rivalry players of the game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night’s matchup between the Lobos and Aggies is one that will be talked about for a long time. It was an overtime thriller that ended in a buzzer-beating reverse layup and players spitting on the floor. A few players had very productive performances, and they are Monday night’s players of the game.

Starting with the man that was a dominant force for the Aggies, Teddy Allen. The Nebraska transfer recorded a double-double on the night with 20 points and 11 rebounds. For an NMSU offense that was struggling outside of the paint, the guard led the charge with a team-leading 10 field goals.

A guard for UNM also had a solid night. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Lobos in scoring with 26 points. He shot 10-17 from the field and was a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arc. Mashburn also led the team in assists with three.

The most surprising player of the night was NMSU forward, Yuat Alok. The Aukland, New Zealand native provided a much-needed spark to the Aggies and had 19 points off the bench. When asked about Alok’s performance, NMSU head coach, Chris Jans, said that he didn’t even see it coming.

An honorable mention goes to Aggie guard, Nate Pryor. He sealed the victory for NMSU with a buzzer-beating shot that will haunt Lobo fans for the foreseeable future. He may not be a player of the game, but he definitely had the shot of the game.