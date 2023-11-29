ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande rivalry is back this Saturday, Lobos vs Aggies at the Pit surrounded by more than 15,000 fans. This will be the first time these two teams have faced off since a shooting on the Univesity of New Mexico’s campus last year that left one dead and another injured.

“We showed everybody we can do this because it’s been done and done in a healthy way prior to this, so lets do it, lets show everybody we can do this, it can be fun. But let’s be safe, let’s be respectful,” UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez said.

The shooting happened less than 24 hours before the big rivalry game. A shootout between UNM student Brandon Travis, who was killed, and then Aggie basketball player Mike Peake, who was injured. According to documents, Travis and a few other UNM students wanted revenge on Peake after a fight at the UNM/NMSU football game a month earlier.

“For us, it’s not about, you know again, some of the stuff that’s happened in the past, we got to find a way to keep moving forward in a positive way,” Nuñez said.

After that deadly shooting last year, the Pit has added more safety features, like metal detectors, which they had already been considering. Those will be active for Saturday’s game, along with more security staff. “We feel pretty confident about the security measures that are in place. We’re going to have more staffing, more parking, more traffic, so all those are just because of the magnitude of the people showing up to this weekend’s games,” said Nuñez.

Nuñez said this game is a way to start fresh and bring back what’s made this rivalry so special for so many years. “This is a great chance for both programs to really set a tone, set a message for everybody out there that this is fun to compete against each other,” Nuñez said. “We do this because we have pride in our institutions. But more than anything else, this is our way to show everybody in college athletics that a rivalry can be conducted and be done in a great way.”

The men’s game starts at 7 p.m., the women play at 1 p.m. on Saturday.