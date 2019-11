LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- The Rio Grande Rivalry on the basketball court resumes on Thursday as the Lobos and Aggies meet for the first time this season.

The Aggies have won the last five rivalry matchups but the Lobos are looking to change that. The University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University are both coming off a losing game this week and are hungry for another win.

This will be the teams’ 233rd time facing off. The game will be broadcast on Aggievission at 7 p.m.