ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One more win is all Rio Grande baseball coach Orlando Griego needs to hit the 400 milestone. He will have a chance to reach the mark on Saturday as his Ravens will play host to the Manzano Monarchs.

“Well it may be big to somebody, but for me its just part of the journey that we’ve taken to get here,” Griego said. “It started 27 years ago and… I think its a celebration not for myself but for all the people that have been a part of it.”

Griego took the helm in 1996 and has seen a lot of success with the Ravens. Among his accomplishments is a season where the Ravens ranked 17th in the national after a 22-0 finish in the regular season. Girego was also responsible for ending La Cueva’s historic 70 game win streak, and winning the AABC Don Mattingly national championship in 2008.

Its also clear that Griego has made an impact on his players’ lives. 135 of his players have also gone on to play baseball in college, and he said that over 99 percent of his athletes have graduated, compared to a rate just below 70 percent at the school.

“My greatest accomplishment is when I see my ball players come back ten, 15 years later and they become great husbands and great fathers. That probably brings me the greatest joy, they became good human beings.”

As for the 2022 season, Rio Grande is currently 9-4 overall and 2-0 in league play. The Ravens are currently first place in district 5.