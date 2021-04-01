Richard Pitino’s first UNM Lobos staff is starting to come together

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball first-year coach Richard Pitino started assembling his staff this week. Andy Hill is now a part of the Lobos staff. Hill spent the last 10 seasons at the University of Utah. Hill helped lead the Utes to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2015 and 2016, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2015.
Meanwhile, Isaac Chew’s last stop was Grand Canyon University. He comes to New Mexico with 14 years of coaching experience. Prior to his time with the ‘Lopes, Chew spent time with Murray State (2007-11), Missouri (2011-12), Marquette (2012-14), Virginia Tech (2014-16), and Texas A&M (2016-2019). Pitino also decided to keep video coordinator Robert Edwards, a holdover from the staff of Paul Weir.