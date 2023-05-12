ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino is now locked in to the Lobo men’s basketball program through the 2027-28 season. The University of New Mexico announced a contract extension for its head coach on Friday.

“The time is right to invest in this program and I believe Lobo basketball has a bright future with Coach Pitino leading the way,” said UNM athketic director Eddie Nuñez.

Pitino took over as head coach of the program in the 2021-2022 season and improved the Lobos win total in each of his first two years. He inherited a program that was No. 303 in the NCAA NET rankings and he elevated the Lobos to No. 64 by the end of the 2022-23 season. This past season, the Lobos eclipsed 20 wins and a made a postseason appearance for the first time in nine years.

“My family and I have cherished our time in Albuquerque,” said Pitino. “We have one of the best fan bases in all of college basketball and they deserve a program to be proud of. I am so excited for what the future holds.”

Pitino’s success has also played a big role in revitalizing the UNM fanbase. This past season, UNM ranked 15th nationally in attendance with a total of over 228,000 fans. That ranking marks the first time since 2004-05 where UNM reached the top 15.

With the new extension, Pitino’s salary will be $1.1 million in 2023-24 and rise to $1.25 million in the final year of the contract in 2027-28.