Richard Pitino returning to game against Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino will return to the court on Saturday after missing the two previous games due to COVID-19. The Lobos went 0-2 in his absence.

Pitino’s absence was the first time he has experienced being away from the game but he said that with everything else going on in his program, it helped him put things in perspective. “I try to get our young guys to understand that,” said Pitino. “There’s no greater lessons than what we’ve experienced life-wise with Gethro Muscadin and what he’s going through right now. And then basketball-wise, with what happened to Emmanuel Kuac.”

Now with the off-court drama hopefully coming to an end, Pitino will try to right the ship and get his team back on track in the Mountain West against Boise State. The Lobos take on the Broncos on Saturday at the Pit at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FS1.