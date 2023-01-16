ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Men’s Basketball beat No. 23 San Diego State on Saturday 76-67. This marks UNM’s first road victory over a ranked opponent in a decade. The Lobos finished with four scorers in the double figures, including a game-high of 29 points from Jaelen House and 22 points from Jamal Mashburn Jr.

“Experience is so important. San Diego State, last year, threw us around in here. The guys that were here last year; Mash, House, KJ, Javonte, they took some pride. I told them we needed to match their level of toughness because San Diego State always brings that. I thought we really set the tone defensively. Morris was terrific at rebounding the basketball. Overall, we were ready to go. We settled in, built a lead, and were able to finish it out,” said UNM Head Coach Richard Pitino.

“I was feeling good coming into this game because last year we guarded them well with our gap defense and making them make tough shots, but they made all their tough shots today and they stepped up big time to close the game,” said SDSU guard Matt Bradley.

UNM improves their conference record to 3-2 and their overall record to 16-2. The Lobos will be back in action at home on Tuesday playing San Jose State at 7 p.m.