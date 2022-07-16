ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Regional Sports Complex has only been around for a few years but has played host to some of the highest levels of baseball in the southwest.

“You know the Lobos are here, we have colleges from Texas. They are here from Illinois, they are here from Kansas, Colorado; we got college coaches all over the place,” said Rio Rancho baseball coach and tournament advisor Ron Murphy. “It gives our New Mexico kids a chance to get looked at here.”

“So, what I also hear from families a lot is, ‘why do we have to travel to these different tournaments elsewhere, why can’t we have them in Albuquerque?’ We are, and this is it,” Mayor Keller said.