Reus hopes to impact Lobo women’s basketball right away

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury didn’t waste any time adding more talented players to his team during the offseason. One of those players is forward, six-foot-one Paula Reus from Spain.

“My specialty on the court is shooting the threes, rebounding and offense, but I’m good on defense too,” said Reus. “So, I think I do a lot of things well.”

Coach Bradbury is in agreement with Reus about her skills. “Paula can do a lot of different things. She can score at every level, really, really shoot the three,” said Bradbury. “She can put it on the floor and she’s probably the best passer on the team. She’s got a chance to be really special.”

The only snag in her game may be learning the way the game is played in the U.S. There are a few differences that Reus, has so far, navigated well. The Lobos will go into the season as defending regular-season champions of the Mountain West. The Lobos managed to win the league despite playing all but two games in their entire season on the road. The Lobos will start the 2021-2022 season by hosting Western Colorado in an exhibition game on Oct. 31.