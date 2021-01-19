Restrictions relaxed for college sports; Lobos and Aggies can come home

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – College teams can now return to New Mexico to practice. Teams will have the ability to play out of the state and then hold full practices at home without quarantining. “This is a great opportunity for our student-athletes and for our coaches to try and do what we want to do. We know how difficult these decisions come. I am extremely grateful for them, for us, and for everyone that’s had a hand outside our university that has gotten us here today,” said Eddie Nunez, UNM athletic director.

Initially, athletes will have to quarantine upon returning to New Mexico. Then they will be able to play out of the state and not have to quarantine. Teams from the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State will be tested three times per week.

It has been a long process to get to this point and it was definitely a group effort. “You know kind of unprecedented communication with UNM and Eddie Nunez… I have talked to him more than I thought I’d ever talk to a rival school. So, it’s great that we got to experience this together,” said Mario Moccia, NMSU athletic director.

The new COVID-19 regulations will apply to all athletics moving forward. As of now, playing games in New Mexico is still not allowed.