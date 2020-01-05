Reports: UNM Football set to hire Texas ST coordinator/TEs coach Derek Warehime as OC

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – New Head Football Coach at UNM, Danny Gonzales may have found his new Offensive Coordinator, as multiple reports are saying that Texas Longhorn Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Derek Warehime will be named OC soon.

The University has not made the hire official, but Warehime does have experience at UNM, as he coached the TEs from 2012-2014. Warehime has 11 total years of coaching experience, with one season as an offensive coordinator.

