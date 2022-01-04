Reports: Heath Ridenour will join UNM football coaching staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The two-time defending Class 6A State Champion football program is now without a head coach, as Heath Ridenour has reportedly left the position as head coach at Cleveland High School to join the UNM football, coaching staff.

James Yodice of the Albuquerque Journal confirmed the news on Tuesday night, as Ridenour will leave Cleveland High School after 12 total years, including 10 as head coach. In his time as head coach, Ridenour compiled a 96-18 overall record and three state titles.

There are two coaching positions currently open at UNM, quarterback and passing game coordinator and running backs and recruiting coordinator. Ridenour was a quarterback in college at ENMU and coached some great quarterbacks in his time at Cleveland High School.

KRQE Sports reached out to UNM and Heath Ridenour on Tuesday but did not hear back from Ridenour and UNM could not confirm or deny the hiring.