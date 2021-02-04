Reports: Diego Sanchez vs Donald Cerrone set for UFC Fight Night event in May

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple sources reported on Thursday night that Diego Sanchez and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone have agreed to a UFC welterweight bout on May 8. First reported by MMA Fighting, this bout definitely has some storylines, as both fighters trained at Jackson and Wink Academy for most of their careers together.
The former teammates are both looking to get in the win column, as Diego lost his last bout back in December and Cerrone hasn’t won a fight since May of 2019. This could also mark the last fight of Diego Sanchez’s career, as the local and UFC legend announced recently that he plans on retiring after one more fight in the UFC. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on the latest from this potential UFC bout.