Renovations on Lobo baseball stadium coming along

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction is underway at the Santa Ana Star Field for the Lobo baseball stadium. Renovations include more seating and will more than double the number of people that can attend a game. Lobo Baseball’s Head Coach Ray Birmingham has been pushing for these stadium renovations for years and he is excited to finally see it in action.

“It looks really good. You know, it’s turning into A big-time Division I ballpark slowly but surely and we are getting closer every day. It’s going to double our capacity and make it a regional hosting site, once we get our press box. We need to get our press box bigger and we are working on that. We are planning on hosting a regional real soon,” said Birmingham.

Stadium chair back seats are being installed at the stadium right now, minus the press box, the renovations will be done by the time their season starts.