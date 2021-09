ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes saw their winning streak come to an end at 3 games on Sunday, as Reno beat the Topes in game 4 of their 5 game series, 7-6. The Isotopes held a lead going into the 9th inning, with Greg Bird being a driving force for the Isotopes with 2 home runs and 4 RBI. Reno took the lead in the top of the 9th and they hung on for the victory.

The Isotopes will host their final home game of the season on Monday, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.