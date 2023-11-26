ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a year since Sandia Baseball Coach Chris Eaton passed away, and in his memory, a basketball tournament was held at Sandia Prep on Saturday morning. Chris had a positive influence on a lot of people in the Albuquerque community, and his brother, Michael, is looking to keep the memory of his brother alive with an annual basketball tournament.

“Chris loved basketball. He is obviously a baseball coach, but I think one of his true passions was basketball. So, I wanted to put something together, just to get family and friends, people who loved him, people who he loved, and compete a little bit. I am glad that we were able to do it in the same place where we had his celebration of life last year. so, really excited about this,” said Michael Eaton.

The first annual tournament had 8 teams participate in this 3-on-3 event. Michael looks to keep this tournament going every year and have it be played on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Friends, family, and even some former players of Chris Eaton made it out on Saturday, and they said it was an event that they wouldn’t miss for the world.

“You know, I just want to do everything that I can to help them and help the family. Michael is a great guy and when he poised this opportunity to us to come play some basketball, it was something that you can’t turn down,” said Aiden May, Sandia graduate and current pitcher at Oregon State. “He was such a big part of my life, and everybody that’s here, that’s why we are here for him. Being here and being able to celebrate his life and support Mike and his family, it has been really good,” said Jacob Kmatz, Sandia graduate and current pitcher at Oregon State.

Michael Eaton was happy with the turnout at Sandia Prep on Saturday, but he, along with his family, is excited to announce some more big news.

“My family and I have decided to put together a scholarship, in Chris’ name to honor him and it’s going to be for an Albuquerque student-athlete. It’s not just for baseball either, it’s across all sports. It’s a chance to give back to the community and especially the kids, that was always Chris’ focus, and we really want to honor that and keep it going,” said Michael Eaton.

KRQE Sports will keep you updated on that, as the Eaton family looks to release more information in the coming weeks.