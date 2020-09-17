Remaining New Mexico United games will be played on the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will be road warriors for the rest of the regular season. The team announced Thursday the remaining four matches on its schedule will take place away from Albuquerque. The team has not been able to host opponents this season due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. They do have a ‘home’ game this Saturday in Colorado Springs with tickets limited to 1,000 United fans. The regular season ends September 30.

While we are disappointed to not have the opportunity to play matches here in New Mexico, we respect the health order issued by Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham,” said New Mexico United President/CEO Peter Trevisani in a news release. “Our players, coaches, and technical staff have been road warriors all season, and they will continue to battle to bring a championship to the Land of Enchantment.”

In a news release from New Mexico United, the matches include the RGV Toros on Sept. 23, El Paso Locomotive on Sept. 26, and Real Monarchs Sept. 30 will be played on the road.

The team also announced a partnership with Rude Boy Cookies and the creation of the brand new “Rocky Road Warrior” cookie to honor the club and players. The cookie will be available beginning Thursday at Rude Boy Cookies at 115 Harvard Drive SE in Albuquerque.

