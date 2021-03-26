Reco Hannah wants to be a disruptive force in Lobos defense

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos senior linebacker Reco Hannah showed flashes of his ability to disrupt an opponent’s offense during the COVID shortened 2020 season. Reco wants to be even more of a disruptive force during the 2021 season. “Reco, from the time we got here to where he’s at now, has made tremendous improvement,” said Lobos Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

“He’s probably the fastest kid we have up front on defense. He might be the strongest. He’s doing a really good job with his skill set and I think he can be one of the best linebackers in this league. I think he’s got an opportunity to really do some things. I think this extra year has really benefited him,” Gonzales said.

Reco, like all seniors playing football in a year of COVID-19, received an extra year of eligibility. Reco is working on his pass-rushing skills and the ability to get to the football. Reco has enjoyed working in defensive coordinator Rocky Long’s defense. “It fits well with me, especially with all the blitzing and stuff like that,” said Reco. “I just love running to the ball, trying to make a play. He puts us in situations where we can do that, coming off the edge, coming inside to make big-time plays. He sets us up for success and we just got to execute his plays to get it done.”

Spring practice resumes for the Lobos with a scrimmage Saturday morning.